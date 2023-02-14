Conversations over unpaid stormwater fees should’ve happened before they went unpaid, but city and county officials should work together toward a solution.
Pittsburg County commissioners refused to pay the city of McAlester’s stormwater fees since the county took over possession of the Southeast Expo Center.
Now, the commissioners planned to reset a special meeting for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with a committee representing the city of McAlester over the dispute.
This isn’t an argument for or against charging the agency the stormwater fee.
Commissioners maintain the stormwater runs off in a ditch and that they shouldn’t be charged a stormwater fee. The city maintains it should and is legally allowed to enforce the fee.
Commissioners previously asked the city to de-annex the Expo Center and stop assessing the stormwater fee. The city doesn’t want to de-annex the property for a bevy of reasons.
All those questions over charging a fee or de-annexing the property will play out in time as the conversations progress — or at least we hope both sides will continue discussing it to come to a resolution.
The commissioners, whether they believe the stormwater runs off or not, should pay their bill until the process plays out.
Records the News-Capitalobtained under the state’s Opens Records Act show the utility bill for the Expo Center as of Dec. 20, 2022, stood at $19,642.87.
In addition to a $1,045 stormwater fee for the month, it also included $403.97 for water usage; $191.73 for garbage; 40 cents for a recycling fee; $4.16 for a landfill fee and another $5.16, also listed as garbage.
Along with the monthly fees, the Dec. 22 bill included a “balance forward” amount of $17,992.12, which includes unpaid stormwater fees assessed to the Expo Center.
If the bill wasn’t paid by Dec. 20, the bill total stood to rise to $19,807.90, according to records the News-Capitalobtained.
County commissioners maintain the city is unfairly assessing the stormwater fee to the county.
So this is another call for both entities to work together ahead of time rather than one side reacting emotionally over a disagreement.
We’re better together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.