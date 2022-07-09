Although it's usually hotter in the summer months, this heat wave is hitting our community a little different.
Temperatures in McAlester hit 100 degrees for the first time this year on Wednesday and the National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a heat advisory for Pittsburg County and surrounding counties through Friday evening. The forecast also calls for triple-digit high temperatures through Tuesday as we enter the heat of summer.
Joe Sellers, a meteorologist with NWS Tulsa, said McAlester hasn’t seen comparable temperatures since July 2018 — "but the last time we had temperatures comparable to this where they lasted longer was way back in 2012,” he said.
NWS data also shows what we’re feeling in our community — it’s hotter than normal.
McAlester's normal high temperature for the first five days in July is 91 degrees, while the normal max temperature for the entire month of July is 92.6 degrees.
A McAlester record monthly high max temperature of 112 came on July 17, 1954 . McAlester’s highest minimum temperature for the month of 83 degrees happened in 1998 and 1980.
Average high temperatures for July and August in McAlester register 93.2 and the record high temperature for august hit 113 in 2011.
Data shows McAlester’s average number of days with triple-digit high temperatures is 4.8 in July and 5.9 in August.
No matter what data you review, it will tell you what we all know — it’s hot in the summer.
So we should use that knowledge to take precautions as we enter the first heat wave of this year.
We should drink plenty of fluids, replace lost minerals and salts, keep the sun out of our homes or add insulation to prevent the heat from coming in, and conserve energy whenever possible.
If someone is vomiting, develops confusion, loses consciousness, or has a body temperature of 104 degree or higher — immediately call 911.
Also remember to not leave babies or pets in vehicles for any amount of time — even with the air conditioning on.
No matter how you do, just make sure to stay safe and stay cool as it starts to get hotter.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
