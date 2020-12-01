This year has been tough for many in our community and we want to help bring some holiday cheer to some local children in need.
The McAlester News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club partnered for an Angel Tree to organize volunteers looking to buy presents, clothes and more to help local children have a merry Christmas.
After some parents became jobless and others face financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, both organizations wanted to offer a little holiday help for locals because no child should go without presents for Christmas — let alone some essentials.
“We appreciate the McAlester Lions Club for partnering with us on this project to help bring Christmas cheer to our community,” News-Capital General Manager Reina Owens said.
The two organizations partnered on the angel tree project to work with local schools and childcare organizations to provide gifts to local children in need during the upcoming holidays.
After nominations for angels were closed, the total for children represented on the tree came to 137.
We wanted to include as many local kids as we could and believe our community will step up to help the ones on our Angel Tree, in addition to the other projects throughout the community with similar goals.
School officials and childcare organizations submitted candidates in need of some help over the holidays.
Angel decorations placed on a tree at the News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester represent those local children. The decorations list the child's gender, clothes sizes and toy request.
Anyone can pick up an angel to purchase the listed items for the child.
Gifts must be returned to the News-Capital offices during office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays by Dec. 9.
After gifts are returned by Dec. 9, volunteers will deliver the items to the schools and childcare organizations over the next week.
For more information, anyone can contact the newspaper through Facebook messaging, email editor@mcalesternews.com, or call the office at 918-423-1700.
We hope this project helps members of our community and we urge everyone that is able to participate.
There are several volunteer and giving opportunities in our community again this year — so if you don't or can't participate in ours, please find a way to help our community during the holiday season.
Participate in one of the many local gift-giving events, volunteer at a homeless shelter, join a non-profit organization, help an elderly neighbor with outdoor chores.
Some people might need more help this year than normal, so let's pitch in to help our neighbors as much as we can this holiday season.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
