Our latest edition of McAlester Living features some good things happening in our community — a free music festival series, a local artist excelling, improvements at local parks, and more.
The magazine is inserted in Saturday's McAlester News-Capital print edition and is available at our offices during regular business hours.
We see a lot of good things happening in our community and featured a few of them again in our newest edition of the magazine.
The cover features the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival — a free music series bringing popular musicians to downtown McAlester for all of us to enjoy free of charge.
Organizers brought in Charlie Parr and special guest Jake Simpson in May, plus Oklahoma's own Grammy-nominated John Fullbright with opening acts Stephen Speaks and Taylor Atkinson in June.
"It exceeded our expectations," said Blake Lynch, one of the event's organizers. "There were more people than we anticipated."
"People were friendly and happy to be there," said Josh Hass, another organizer. "People were really appreciative."
The music festival series is meant to be a fun, free, family-friendly event for the community to enjoy.
Read more about how it all got started in our newest edition of McAlester Living and we hope to see you there at the event's final installment July 3.
Our magazine also features Estella Kirk, a McAlester teen getting recognition early in her modeling and music career.
Kirk told us how she juggled preparation for competing in the recent Miss Oklahoma Outstanding Teen Pageant, releasing new pop and Christian-pop songs, being part of the worship team at King's house in McAlester — and finishing her finals for the semester.
We also take a look at progress being made across the city of McAlester's 16 public parks.
The city and a citizen-led initiative brought new life to Michael J. Hunter Park — named after the first McAlester native to die while serving in the military during the Vietnam War.
Hunter Park is a 7.6-acre park at Fourteenth Street and Chickasaw Avenue near the former L’Ouverture High School and needed much work before a citizen initiative and city efforts revived it — new playground equipment, new awnings over picnic tables, safer playing areas. One of the more impressive and important updates was the removal of decades worth of glass embedded in parts of the park.
We hope you check out our story looking at all the parks and future plans for them — and then go enjoy them with family and friends.
Our magazine covers more things — tips for hosting an outdoor party in the summer, drink and food recipes, and more — so we hope you pick up a copy and enjoy.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
