Our community saw a lot in 2022.
We can look back on the past year with signs of hope as 2023 approaches this weekend.
The biggest story of the year for our community was the opening businesses in the Shops at McAlester that is drawing thousands of visitors and brought hundreds of jobs paying better than average in Pittsburg County.
Officials said the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center drew 90,000 visitors alone in August and about 150 people were hired as of September at pay higher than the average pay for Pittsburg County — with more to follow.
Starbucks became the first business to open March 21, 2022 at the highway shopping center at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester — which started a five-year countdown for the developer to collect city and county sales taxes from businesses at the site.
Burk Collins & Co. reached a tax increment financing agreement, or a TIF, with the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County officials to develop the Shops at McAlester at his own expense in exchange for collecting their portions of sales taxes from businesses at the site. The agreement calls for Burk Collins & Co. to collect sales taxes from those businesses for five years or until he collects $5.5 million.
Hobby Lobby, long considered an anchor store for the site, opened on April 1. TJ Maxx — the second-largest store at the site — opened in May, followed soon afterward with the openings of Five Below, Rackroom Shoes, Ross, and Jiffy Lube.
Chick-fil-A opened Oct. 13 and several more are expected to open relatively soon as construction continues at Ollie’s and at multi-tenant building beside Starbucks that will house a Tropical Smoothie Cafe and T-Mobile, with room for two more businesses.
Officials also anticipate Old Navy, Burger King, and more to open at the site.
The Shops at McAlester brings good paying jobs and tons of visitors spending money at the site and across our community.
But there’s more to give our community hope for the next year.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival again brought thousands to downtown McAlester for free music concerts with renowned artists after expanding with a fall concert and artist spotlight series. DRMF also received the Merit Award for Outstanding New Event in the RedBud Awards, the state’s highest honors in tourism and presented by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association — and organizers said they hope to continue expanding the fun event.
New leaders in the community bring fresh perspective and hope for building on momentum in our community. David Andren was hired as the city of McAlester’s city manager. Shawn Howard was appointed as CEO of McAlester Regional Health Center. Dr. Robert Steeber was hired as superintendent of McAlester Public Schools. The McAlester Area Chamber of Commerce hired Brian Flynn as its new director.
Work continues on the $35-million middle school and event center being built at McAlester Public Schools. The Randy Hughes Middle School is projected to be complete May 31, 2023 and will include several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12.
We should gain hope with so many positive things happening in our community so we can capitalize on the momentum and our community can grow.
So long to 2022 — a year that highlighted our community’s potential.
