THUMBS UP to progress being made at the Shops at McAlester and the start of the tax collections countdown.
Starbucks on Monday became the first business to open at the McAlester highway shopping center — which starts a five-year countdown for the developer to collect city and county sales taxes from businesses at the site.
Construction at the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center originally started after developer Burk Collins of Burk Collins & Co. entered the Tax Increment Financing agreement —or TIF agreement — with the McAlester City Council and Pittsburg County commissioners. Collins agreed to construct the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center at his own expense in exchange for collecting the city of McAlester's and Pittsburg County's portions of sales taxes at the site for five years or until he collected $5.5 million.
The initial plan called for the start of the five-year countdown to coincide with the sale of the first item from the first business to open at the site. After the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors slowed the supply chain, Burk Collins & Co. submitted a request in February to move the countdown start date to a later date or after completion of all the buildings at the site.
Members of the McAlester Southside Reinvestment Committee, or Highway TIF Committee, accepted the agreement in February — but as we reported more than once, that didn't make the agreement official.
City councilors and county commissioners still had to approve the revised agreement before it became effective.
That didn't happen because Burk Collins & Co. rescinded the request before it could be presented to the city council or commissioners.
So that means the original plan remained — and tax collections started Monday with the first sale at the first building opened at the site.
"With Starbucks opening Monday, the TIF begins Monday," city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour told us.
Developer representatives have told us they reached agreements to bring in several businesses to the retail shopping center under construction near the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester — in addition to the now-open Starbucks.
The list includes Old Navy, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Rack Room Shoes, Ross, Five Below, Jiffy Lube, Chick-fil-A, Burger King, T.J. Maxx, Burke's Outlet, FFO — which is now part of American Freight — Marshalls department store, Jiffy Lube, a local bank branch, and others.
Anchor store Hobby Lobby confirmed it is set for a soft opening April 1 and a grand opening April 4.
We're excited to see more businesses coming to town to bring more jobs, more shopping and dining options, and more people to our community. The sales tax money will provide financial means to help us address some of the challenges our community faces.
This is all in addition to our local businesses in downtown and North McAlester, Tandy Town, and across Pittsburg County that have long been the backbone of our community.
Local businesses and the ones joining the Shops at McAlester employ our friends, family and neighbors. They provide goods and services for us right here in our community.
Our community's future is a littler brighter with the momentum this gives us moving forward.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.