We're glad to see senior services back in full swing in McAlester.
City of McAlester Public Information Officer Ashley Kennon recently provided information detailing the full return of senior services at the J.I. Stipe Recreation Center after a temporary reduction in services during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We applaud the city and staff for taking precautions with some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and we believe it was time to bring the services back in full.
McAlester's Stipe Center partners with the Feed the Need Foundation for Rural Oklahoma program and provides daily meals, socializing opportunities, games, fitness and much more for local senior residents.
Feed the Need Foundation for Rural Oklahoma is a voluntary contribution-based program that allows senior citizens access to a nutrition-based meal. Participants are encouraged to donate $2 per meal.
The J.I. Stipe Center serves more than 160 meals a day to seniors through the Feed the Need program.
The programs and services available for senior citizens at the Stipe Center provide so much for a large part of our community.
Social hour begins at 9 a.m. and the center is open for the senior program Monday through Friday.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and homebound deliveries are made between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The Stipe Center is closed for most major holidays.
Nutrition Supervisor Christina Barnhill said senior citizens who are 60 years or older can participate for homebound or in-house meals through the program. It is for Pittsburg County residents for in-house meals, with delivery in McAlester city limits only.
The program does require an assessment to identify who qualifies and this can be completed by phone or in-person at the J.I. Stipe Center at 801 N. Ninth St.
Anyone needing more information about the program can phone 918-423-0060.
This is a great service to so many in our community and we're glad to see it back in full swing.
