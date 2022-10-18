We thank everyone who attended a seminar to learn more about open meetings and open records laws.
Julie Pittman and Thomas Schneider, with the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, and Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas hosted a seminar Monday at Eastern Oklahoma State College—McAlester campus to present information and answer questions about the Oklahoma Open Meetings and Open Records Acts.
More than 50 people — including municipal employees, county officials, city councilors, law enforcement representatives, and more — attended the seminar to learn more about the laws.
The attendance of those agencies and representatives shows a commitment to prioritizing transparency responsibilities.
We, the people, all have the right to know what our government is doing and how public money is being spent.
Transparency in government means access to government. Access to government allows us, the people, to maintain control of the government.
Press organizations like us often highlight the importance of transparency in government via following open meetings and open records laws.
We dismantle misunderstanding of the laws and fight to keep strong laws that maintain transparency in government.
We in the press hold those who don't follow the law accountable as our primary responsibility in ensuring transparency in government because government records belong to the public, not the government.
But it's also important for us in the press to commend those people trying to do the right thing in maintaining open government for the people.
We appreciate the efforts of the several government agencies and representatives who attended the seminar. It gives us hope that officials care about following the law and being open with the public.
So, thank you to those who attended from the City of McAlester, City of McAlester city council, McAlester Public Schools, Pittsburg County Courthouse, Keep McAlester Beautiful, McAlester Literacy Council, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Pittsburg County BOCC, City of Krebs, McAlester Regional Health Center, Tannehill Public Schools and its Board of Education, Kiamichi Economic Development District, and Kiamichi Technology Center.
We also thank representatives from City of Sallisaw, City of Stigler, Town of Rattan, Sequoyah County, McIntosh County, Coal County Fair Board, Seminole County Clerk's Office, City of Shawnee, Town of Webbers Falls, Webbers Falls Police Department, Holdenville News, and Republican Party of Tulsa County.
We also applaud Oklahoma Rural Water Association, Oklahoma Association of Conservation, Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, Southern Oklahoma Development Association, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma Ordinance Works Authority, and Public Service Company of Oklahoma for attending.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.