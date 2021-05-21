THUMBS UP to those who enjoyed the recent celebration at a historic building and park in McAlester.
A group of L'Ouverture School alumni thanked volunteers for their restoration efforts at the historic McAlester school building during a May Day celebration Saturday at McAlester's Michael J. Hunter Memorial Park.
McAlester resident Primus Moore and Herbert Keith, both L'Ouverture alumni, continue their efforts to save the former public school attended by Black students in McAlester from 1908 to 1968 — when 115 L'Ouverture High School students integrated with McAlester High School.
The two alumni organized the recent event based on similar activities held at the school during that era to celebrate the nearing end of the academic year.
Moore is a retired educator and principal with McAlester Public Schools, and was class president of the L'Ouverture Class of 1965. He and Keith, the valedictorian of the L'Ouverture Class of 1965, reviewed the school's history and efforts underway to restore and preserve the building.
We applaud the two alumni for pursuing a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit designation and working to restore this valuable part of our community's history.
We also thank those getting involved and urge the community to help in preserving L'Ouverture.
•••
THUMBS UP to HealthBack Home Health in McAlester for organizing a box fan and water drive for elderly in our community.
The organization recently held its annual donation drive for box fans, water and other supplies to benefit elderly people and those in need across the community.
Some people can't afford a electricity or might be in need of water as the heat of summer approaches so we thank organizers for working to address a need.
Organizers took donations Monday and started making deliveries the following day.
Anyone interested in helping someone in need can contact Healthback Home Health at 1102 E. Washington Ave. in McAlester or by phone at 918-423-2034.
•••
THUMBS UP to one of McAlester's own for being recognized in the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame.
Dino Lalli was recently named a 2021 inductee into the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame — after growing up watching movies at the OKLA Theatre in downtown McAlester.
He graduated from McAlester High School in 1974 and went on to a career as a television host and movie critic.
Lalli is a coproducer of "Discover Oklahoma," where he and cohost Lauren Nelson travel to spotlight places around Oklahoma.
The acclaimed series produced through the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation airs 6 p.m. Saturdays on Channel 8 in Tulsa and Channel 4 in Oklahoma City.
Lalli's induction ceremony is free and open to the public starting at 7 p.m. May 29 at the Roxy Theater in Muskogee.
We're proud to see one our own be recognized for a successful career.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.