Candidates will soon start officially filing paperwork to run for office, which means another election cycle is upon us.
Of course, some candidates started campaigning with Facebook posts and public appearances in recent months — but they will have to officially file paperwork to be put on the ballot for upcoming elections.
Candidates for all federal, state, legislative, nonpartisan judicial and county offices up for election can file for office during the April 13-15 candidate filing period.
And we, the voters, will have a lot on the ballots in the coming months.
Election dates are June 28 for the Primary Election; Aug. 23 for the Primary Runoff Election and Nov. 8 for the General Election.
Seats in Pittsburg County up for election this year will be county commission seats in District 1 and District 3, county treasurer, and county assessor.
All 27 district attorney offices, which are considered state offices, are also up for election this year.
Other state and federal seats coming up for election include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, state superintendent of public instruction, state auditor and inspector, state labor commissioner, state insurance commissioner, and Dana Murphy's seat on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
All Oklahoma State House of Representatives seats will be up for election — as will be even-numbered state Senator seats.
Also set for election are seats for 75 district judges and 77 associate district judges, and judicial nonpartisan seats on the Oklahoma Supreme Court, the state Court of Criminal Appeals and the Court of Civil Appeals. The Supreme Court, Criminal Appeals Court and Civil Appeals Court are retention elections, meaning voters will cast ballots on whether to retain the current judges in those positions.
Federal offices up for election include all five U.S. representative seats for Oklahoma and James Lankford's U.S. Senate seat.
The News-Capital will provide full election coverage with news stories, candidate Q&As, election forums, and more.
This is a good time to remind candidates and voters that we also run candidate announcements — which are not endorsements.
Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. This is separate from advertising opportunities available by calling our advertising department.
The candidate announcement will be limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays.
Just like with our letter to the editor policy — announcements that are slanderous or libelous will not be published.
Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the editor by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
If a candidate sends an announcement to a different email, the News-Capital can't guarantee that it was received.
If a candidate has not heard back after sending a candidate announcement within 24 hours of sending it, call 918-421-2022 to ensure that it was received.
Elections are vital to our democracy — and so is participation in it.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.