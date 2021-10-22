THUMBS UP to an artist for dedicating a mural to honor some trailblazers at McAlester Public Schools.
Artist Kindra Riddel recently completed a mural at McAlester's Puterbaugh Middle School dedicated to 10 people who left their mark on McAlester Public Schools.
“It’s a little more than just trying to get the shadows right,” Riddel said. “You want their family members and the people that knew them to be able to look at them and get a feeling from it and not just ‘oh yeah, that kind of looks like so and so.’”
The mural depicts: Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh; Philanthropist Wanda L. Bass; Businessman Jay G. Puterbaugh; Longtime McAlester educator James Brown; philanthropist Charles Davidson; Justice Steven Taylor; longtime McAlester educator Dr. Willa Strong; former Speaker of the U.S. House Carl Albert; longtime McAlester Superintendent Dr. Lucy Smith and current MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes.
It's on the back side of Puterbaugh Middle School and can be seen from the Mike Deak Walking Track.
The project originated after McAlester High School Fine Arts Director David Steidley, MPS Executive Assistant Lori Few, and others came up with the concept based on a poster featuring three of those people.
But the organizers wanted to honor more people and the list continued to grow.
Riddel is known for her mural work across McAlester and said the MPS artwork took some time to complete because she is a full-time registered nurse in Ada.
The artist said Oklahoma Supreme Justice (retired) Steven Taylor’s wife, Mary Taylor, sparked her interest in art by entering her into a contest that she went on to win.
We applaud the school and Riddel for honoring people who made an impact on the district.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
