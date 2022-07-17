Our community lost a longtime educator who many will remember for motivating them to try new things, being a fiercely loyal friend, and occasionally wearing a pink tutu down the halls of Frink-Chambers Schools.
Donna Curry left an impact on many people in our community in her 25 years as a teacher and counselor at Frink-Chambers Schools before recently died from a brain aneurysm.
Many people shared their favorite Donna moments on social media and gave an outpouring of support to her family.
“It's been such a blessing to have so many people that cared about her,” her son, Cameron, said.
Facebook posts, cards and other messages showered the family with prayers and their favorite memories of Donna.
Vicars Powersports started a GoFundMe account and auctioned off a vehicle to benefit the family.
Common Roots owner Kristen Lloyd started a T-shirt fundraiser at the request of McAlester High School senior Reed Marcum to support the family with $10 from every shirt sold. The shirts have Donna’s familiar saying emblazoned across the front: “Make it a great day! Or not, that choice is yours.”
Reed grew close to Donna as many of her students did through 4-H as the school.
Greg Owen, Pittsburg County OSU Extension Educator in 4-H & Youth Development, said Donna set an example as a local leader in 4-H with her volunteer work and community involvement.
Donna was awarded with the 4-H Leader of the Year in Pittsburg County, Southeast Oklahoma, the state, and the Southern Region before finishing as a national finalist in her 12th year being involved with 4-H.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1965 in Clinton and grew up in Custer City, where she graduated high school and was an all-state basketball player.
Donna earned a bachelor's degree in education from Oklahoma State University and later earned a master's from East Central University in Ada. She and Curtis Curry married on March 11, 1989 before making McAlester their home in 1997 and raising Hereford cattle.
The Hereford Association is working to honor her through starting the Donna Curry Memorial Scholarship that would award a $2,500 scholarship to the winner each year.
Donna meant a lot to several people in our community and made an impact in many ways.
Let's choose to make as many of the coming days great in her memory.
