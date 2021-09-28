Our community lost a pillar.
Miller "Bo" Newman died Sept. 19 at his McAlester home, surrounded by his family, after battling a long illness. Community members spent the past week remembering his life of service.
"Miller was a one-of-a-kind person, dedicated to his country and the state and did a lot of things for the nation that probably no one ever hears about," said Rev. Anthony Washington.
Bo served as president of the Pittsburg County NAACP and went on to serve as the state president. He also served as union representative of the United Auto Workers, which represented workers at the former aircraft manufacturing facility in McAlester under North American Rockwell, Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems before closing earlier this year.
Bo served for years as head of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission. He also was instrumental in organizing the annual Juneteenth Celebration.
Bo also helped each year as a volunteer preparing the annual Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
His mentor was Rev. Wade Watts, the strong civil rights advocate from McAlester who marched with Dr. King in Alabama during the height of the 1960s civil rights movement.
Bo, too, became a civil rights icon for McAlester and Pittsburg County.
He joined the NAACP's youth chapter at 13, became an adult member and went on to lead the county and statewide chapters. Bo served as the county's NAACP president until his health no longer allowed.
His leadership shown through his work in organizing events and his service to our community.
We hope for peace and healing for Bo's loved ones.
Bo's passing leaves a void in our community that we hope can be filled over time.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
