Mid-term elections might be roughly a month away — but the voter registration deadline is Friday.
We all have opinions on how our government should be run, regardless of party affiliation.
We also have the power to enact the change we want or to keep things the same through casting a vote.
Government belongs to us, the people, not the ones we elect to represent us on a variety of issues.
As citizens, we have a responsibility to learn more about candidates and what they plan to do as our representative and then go vote for the one we believe best to represent us.
But before we can vote, we need to register.
The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 General Election is Friday, Oct. 14.
This is the deadline for anyone to register to vote or change their voter information to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 election.
Individuals can fill out a Voter Registration Application using the OK Voter Portal. Applications filled out online must be printed, signed, and mailed or hand-delivered to the appropriate County Election Board to complete the process. Applications are also available at all 77 County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries.
Voters who have recently changed their name or moved should verify their registration through the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board.
Voters who will turn 18 years old on or before Election Day can pre-register by submitting their Voter Registration Application to their County Election Board now. Those needing more information can contact their local County Election Board or go to the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Make sure to register so your voice can be heard on election day.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
