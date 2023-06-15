Locals have celebrated and commemorated a significant holiday at a local park for more than 50 years.
This year’s Juneteenth celebration in McAlester expanded to two days at Michael J. Hunter Park — starting with a street dance for those 18 and older, from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at Hunter Park, at South Herbert McIntosh Street and Chickasaw Avenue.
The celebration continues on Saturday, June 17, with an all-day celebration set from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Hunter Park.
McAlester Mayor John Browne is set to sign and read a proclamation during the 10 a.m. opening ceremonies declaring Juneteenth Day in McAlester.
Organizers said activities include music played by a deejay, food vendors, craft vendors, games, speakers and more.
Pittsburg County’s NAACP presents the community event for the entire family.
We encourage everyone to attend this event as our community can benefit from listening to each other and moving forward in unity toward a brighter future.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in June 2021.
Last year, city officials dedicated a mural of the park’s namesake, Michael J. Hunter — who was the first McAlester native to die in action during the Vietnam War and was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his heroic actions.
Juneteenth commemorates when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.
Approximately 250,000 slaves in Texas were emancipated under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in April 1863 to emancipate all enslaved people in Confederate states in rebellion against the Union — including about 250,000 slaves in Texas.
But it didn’t instantly free all slaves because it only applied to places under Confederate control and not to slave-holding border states or rebel areas already under Union control.
Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered in 1865 at Appomattox Courthouse in Virginia, yet slavery remained in Texas.
Federal troops arrived in Texas at Galveston Bay on June 19, 1865 and U.S. General Gordon Granger read General Orders No. 3: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
Let’s all take time during local events and on Juneteenth to reflect on progress our country has made, and how we can all learn from history to work together and end racism.
If we don’t learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it.
