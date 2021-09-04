We will reflect this week on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Confusion and shock were among the feelings we had when first seeing footage of the north tower of the World Trade Center being struck by American Airlines Flight 11 at 8:46 a.m. Sept. 11, 2001. We grew angry, sad and searched for answers after United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower at 9:03 a.m.
Then American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., and United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10:03 a.m.
Nearly 3,000 died in the terrorist attacks — marking the deadliest attack on American soil since Dec. 7, 1941.
Communities nationwide — including our own community here — mourned the casualties and saw long-lasting impacts.
We will never forget where we were that day.
We will never forget seeing the towers fall or the Pentagon on fire.
We will never forget.
Our nation memorialized the lives lost in the attacks, the people who died responding, and those who died in service in our military's response to the attacks.
A mobile memorial will stop in McAlester on Tuesday to give us an opportunity to reflect ahead of the anniversary marking 20 years since the attacks.
The 9/11 Never Forget: 20th Year Memorial includes a steel beam from the Twin Towers, debris from the Pentagon crash site, a New York City fireman's uniform and helmet and more. The memorial started a tour around the state this month and is scheduled to stop at the intersection of Second Street and Chickasaw Avenue in McAlester on Tuesday.
The memorial will stop Sept. 8 in Durant, Sept. 9 in Davis, Sept. 10 in Devol, Oklahoma, and 7:30-9 a.m. Sept. 11 at Altus Air Force Base Wings of Freedom Park before returning to General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute & Museum in Hobart.
Each stop includes a presentation and banner signing from 4 p.m. to dusk before lighting depicts the Twin Towers until midnight.
More information on the memorial is available at www.TommyFranksMuseum.org/911-exhibit or via phone at 580-726-5900.
The mobile memorial offers a way to reflect on that day nearly 20 years ago and honor those who died.
Let's take a moment to reflect this week — because will never forget.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
