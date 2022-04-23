Voters must understand the reasons behind politicians changing parties before heading to the polls — so we asked them.
Some voters pick their representative based solely on political affiliation even though a more qualified candidate might be running under an opposing party. We would urge those voters to at least get to know the positions of all the candidates before making a decision — although it may likely lead them back to the candidate in their preferred party anyways.
Voters must take our duty, our responsibility, our power in deciding who represents us in government seriously instead of just going into election day without any knowledge of the candidates other than the letter beside their names.
Pittsburg County voters will choose representatives in several local offices — with all of the races to be decided in the upcoming Republican primaries or a runoff.
With all the candidates running as Republicans, voters still need to know where the candidates stand on issues.
The News-Capital is finalizing plans for a candidate forum ahead of the primary and will continue coverage with Q&As, stories and more.
Last weekend, we published a story with the answers from four Pittsburg County elected officials answering why they switched their political party affiliations from Democrat to Republican.
Some on Facebook questioned why it mattered— questioning if changing political party affiliation changes the person and saying candidates should be “for the people” regardless of their party.
We agree that all candidates should put the people over party affiliation. But it’s important to ask candidates why they switched parties to see how or if they changed positions on issues that matter to us.
Pittsburg County voters also switched parties in recent years.
Registered Democrats nearly quadrupled the number of Republican in Pittsburg County in 2010 — but registered Republicans overtook Democrats in the county for the first time in 2020.
What was then a narrow margin widened this year with 12,228 registered Republican and 9,865 Democrats.
Some county officials that switched parties echoed reasons voters gave when we reported on the massive party switch.
District 1 County Commissioner Charlie Rogers said he changed because he wasn’t a supporter of Democratic President Joe Biden, plus “neither party is what they used to be” and voters can vote by the straight party system without having to check the box in each individual race.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman, who faces three Republican challengers, said he was ready to change after being a lifelong Democrat because the party “drifted away.”
“Number one, I’m against abortion. Number 2, I’m against gun control,” he told us.
Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields, said she changed her political party affiliation to Republican “because I was not agreeing with the Democrats at the time.”
Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Hackler said she “decided to follow suit with the majority of voters in the county” and she wanted to be able to vote in races that would be decided in primaries.
So while changing parties doesn’t always mean a person has changed, it’s still important for voters to understand reasons behind a candidate making the switch.
And we will keep asking those questions to help voters become more informed about candidates.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.