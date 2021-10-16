Quinton officials should release a settlement agreement with the town's police chief in the interest of transparency — and because it's the law.
Town board members in a special meeting Thursday voted 3-2 to accept the resignation of Quinton Police Chief Lawrence “Larry” Ruiz Jr. and approved a settlement agreement with him.
The agenda item the board voted to approve states it “authorize issuance of the payment of the amounts set forth in the agreement upon fulfillment of Lawrence Ruiz of any obligations required of him.”
City Attorney Kay Wall, the town’s board, and the mayor quickly left after adjournment.
News-Capital staff submitted an Open Records Act request for the settlement agreement. Our request went unfulfilled — with city officials saying the terms of the agreement must be met before it becomes an open record.
Oklahoma law states the settlement agreement is already open record.
51 O.S. 24A.7 in the Oklahoma Open Records Act states "Any final disciplinary action resulting in loss of pay, suspension, demotion of position, or termination" shall be made available.
"The law clearly anticipated that when people were terminated or resigned resulting in a loss of pay that the public would get to know the details and see the documents surrounding that loss of pay," Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas told us.
Also relevant is 51 O.S. 158, which states "judgements, orders, and settlements of claims shall be open public records unless sealed by the court for good cause."
That hasn't happened, so the settlement is a public record.
Board members placed Ruiz on paid administrative leave in August after a Pittsburg County judge ruled he lacks credibility as a witness due to legal history involving crimes of dishonesty.
District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin granted a motion for disclosure of Giglio material in August, in which he wrote Ruiz’s legal history includes multiple dismissed felonies including two embezzlement counts and impersonating an officer. The judge also wrote that multiple domestic assault and battery charges previously filed against Ruiz could become relevant evidence in domestic violence cases he investigates even though all were dismissed because Ruiz didn't dispute the claims in those cases.
News-Capital staff confirmed the details in the judge's motion and reported on more of Ruiz' legal history via multiple Open Records Act requests with public bodies in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Oregon.
Open records requests revealed many more details of Ruiz' legal history.
Information requests also revealed Ruiz was paid $21.15 per hour and made $148,381.85 from when he was hired in December 2018 to Aug. 4, 2021.
We, as community reporters, submit freedom of information requests because that is part of our responsibility as watchdogs of government. We take that responsibility seriously because our readers have a right to know what their government is doing.
News-Capital staff will continue requesting the information open to the public by law and reporting on it to help make government transparent to its constituents — you, the reader.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
