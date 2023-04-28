THUMBS UP to some local people honoring our local military veterans.
U.S. Navy Veteran Thomas Humphress and members of the Ladies Auxiliary recently gifted several veterans at DAV Chapter 20 with Quilts of Valor or Quilts of Honor during a special event.
U.S. Marine Corps Purple Heart recipient Jim Mercer, who was wounded in action during the Vietnam War, told the News-Capital he was proud to receive one of the quilts and that they weren’t just for him.
“I feel like this quilt represents a lot of guys who didn’t make it back,” Mercer said.
Mercer and 10 more veterans belonging to Disabled American Veterans Pittsburg County Chapter 20 in Krebs now have a physical reminder that their military service is appreciated.
World War II veteran Ralph Perona received a quilt during a previous event and organizers plan to gift more to veterans in the future.
This is a touching tribute to those who served the country in the military.
“It’s just my way of showing my appreciation to my fellow veterans,” Humphress said. “Most of these veterans put in a good part of their life in service to our country.”
Humphress said he learned to quilt after his sister-in-law, Barbara Countz, asked him to take a quilting class with her.
He credits his wife, Ella Humphress, with the idea to make quilts for veterans. She’s one of the driving forces behind the project.
Other volunteers contributed some finishing touches, such as adding binding or separate pieces to the quilts.
More military veterans receiving quilts included:
• Master Sgt. E-7 Thomas Jones, U.S. Air Force.
• Sgt. Major E-9 Paul Grimes, U.S. Army.
• E-5 Steve Adams, U.S. Army.
• SFC E-7 Tony Bates, U.S. Army.
• Specialist E-4 Neal D. Fisher, U. S. Army Airborne.
• Sgt. E-4 Steve Gerlock, U.S. Air Force.
• Purple Heart recipient Jim Mercer, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army.
• Special Forces Michael Busby, U.S. Army.
• Paratrooper and Military Police officer Dale Cantrell, U.S. Army.
• Specialist E-4 Todd Mariatt, U.S. Army.
• Master Sgt. and K-9 dog handler Sam Martinez, U.S. Air Force.
We appreciate all those who served in the military and applaud this group of people working to honor military veterans.
