The city of McAlester received a designation that honors our military veterans for their service.
A ceremony Wednesday noted McAlester's new designation as a Purple Heart City — which Oklahoma Post Commander of the Military Order of Purple Heart Mitch Reed said is for more than the veterans who received one of the military's highest honors.
“It’s for all veterans,” Reed said. “That means a lot to us to know that we’re still recognized this many years later.”
McAlester became the 126th city in Oklahoma recognized as a Purple Heart City — for which a city's mayor must deliver an official proclamation, which is then presented to the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Signs that designate McAlester as a Purple Heart city will be installed at every welcome sign near city limits.
McAlester Mayor John Browne opened the ceremony by reading the proclamation naming McAlester as a Purple Heart City and gave the brief history of the medal.
The Purple Heart medal is presented to U.S. military service members who were wounded or killed as a result of enemy action.
It’s a solemn distinction to recognize a great sacrifice service members made in the line of duty.
The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor states more than 1.8 million service members received Purple Heart medals since its creation in 1782 — making it the oldest military award still presented.
Reed served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and is a recipient of two Purple Hearts. He told attendees about his service and his path to devoting time for recognize sacrifices made by Oklahoma veterans.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post District 7 Commander Aaron Smith spoke about how he was awarded the medal after being injured in January 2005 by shrapnel near Samarra, Iraq.
“Since then, I’ve done my best to honor those Purple Heart recipients that were not as lucky by continuing to serve my community, especially my fellow veterans,” Smith said.
McAlester's distinction as a Purple Heart City is a reminder of our community's military history and the many residents who served to protect our nation.
We thank all veterans for their service and hope this designation serves a reminder to us all of their sacrifices.
