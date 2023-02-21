Monday brought more reminders about the importance of public education.
Brooke Mason was named the 2023 McAlester Public Schools Teacher of the Year during an event celebrating teachers for all they do to help students achieve their goals and make our future a little brighter.
The Parker Intermediate Center teacher hugged each of the other four finalists, gave a tearful speech thanking everyone for showing support, and challenged teachers who might sometimes struggle for any reason to remember the reason why they started teaching.
Mason is a cheer coach, special education teacher and co-teaches fifth-grade reading at Parker Intermediate and is in her fifth year with McAlester.
She said her drive to impact students’ lives, help them grow and invest in the community is what motivated her to become a teacher.
MPS Teacher of the Year finalists included Mason, Sarah Duff, Margaret Meadows, Troy Meadows, and Kimberli Suttles.
Duff teaches third-grade math and science at Emerson Elementary. Maggie Meadows teaches seventh- and eighth-grade math at Puterbaugh Middle School. Troy Meadows teaches eighth-grade history at Puterbaugh. Suttles teaches biology and physiology at McAlester High School.
They all shared stories about connecting with students to help them engage with the curriculum and continue their education.
Sherri Coale, the former OU women’s basketball coach who is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame, was the keynote speaker and said teachers made an impact on her life.
She shared examples of how teachers helped her, how she helped students and how teachers helped her children to show how teachers improvise, entertain, and motivate to help students achieve their goals.
“Yours was and is and forever will be the most important job in the world,” Coale told the MPS teachers.
Teaching is difficult — from the constant adjustments to help struggling students, to parent-teacher conferences that are all different, and more.
It also doesn’t help that public education is historically underfunded and recently attacked with small groups clamoring for school choice in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma is ranked No. 42 in education, according to the U.S. News and World Report. A 2021 EdWeek report ranks Oklahoma 49th in education — and ranks the state 47th in education spending.
A USA Facts report shows median school spending per student in America was $11,953 in 2019.
Only nine states spent less than $10,000 per pupil — including Oklahoma at $9,450.
Oklahoma made strides in recent years with more funds allocated toward teacher pay to keep the best and brightest in the classroom — but it’s still not enough as the state is ranked 34th in teacher compensation based on the latest data from the National Education Association.
State officials should prioritize public education instead of making it an afterthought.
Although voters in the state reelected some government officials in the past year, they shouldn’t view that as a mandate for school choice.
Privatizing education and giving public money to private schools isn’t the answer. That lesson should’ve been learned during the Epic disaster.
Education is a pillar of society and helps us move forward in every metric.
We applaud teachers for continuing to help make our community’s future brighter.
