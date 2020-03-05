THUMBS UP to the Southeastern Public Library System for helping local high school students have a happy prom.
The organization produces a free mobile store — Prom Mobile — offers prom apparel free of charge to all girls and boys without any income requirements.
Mothers and daughters discussed clothing styles and friends laughed together as they tried on prom apparel at some of the recent Prom Mobile events.
We believe this program is good for the community and offers a free way for student to enjoy prom and make long-lasting memories.
“Prom is so expensive for families and so many kiddos don’t have the opportunity to go,” said Julie Horton, the Outreach coordinator for the Prom Mobile and assistant manager at the McAlester Public Library. “So it’s just a way to help our community families afford prom.”
McAlester Public Library youth librarian Yuliya Zhughina had the initial idea last year with the intent to spare the young girls and their families of the usual expenses of prom. Horton helped get the program started and it went mobile this year to several libraries in southeast Oklahoma.
As we reported, Prom Mobile made stops in Hartshorne, Wilburton, McAlester and more, with the last stop set for March 14 — 9:30-11 a.m. at Heavener Public Library and 1-2:30 p.m. at Talihina Public Library.
Donations can be made at the following: Choctaw County Public Library (Hugo), Idabel Public Library, Latimer County Public Library (Wilburton), McAlester Public Library, Spiro Public Library, Stigler Public Library, Talihina Public Library, and Mattie Terry Public Library (Valliant).
•••
THUMBS UP to
Sen. James Lankford and Sen. Jim Inhofe for opposing an Education Department decision that would have cut more than $1 million to the state’s rural schools.
Oklahoma’s U.S. senators were among 21 senators who signed a letter Wednesday urging Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to reverse the decision to change eligibility requirements for the Rural Low-Income Schools program — a move that would have cut federal funding from 800 school nationwide and more than $1 million to schools in our state.
Multiple outlets reported DeVos agreed to delay the decision.
The decision would have negatively impacted the mass majority of schools in our area. We thank Senators Lankford and Inhofe for their swift action in the joint effort opposing the adjustment.
•••
THUMBS UP to everyone who voted this week in the Presidential Primary.
Although only 25% of the registered voters in our county actually voted on Super Tuesday, we applaud everyone who used their right to vote.
We must remain vigilant and be active in government. We must be informed of candidates and issues before heading to the ballot box. We must continue ensuring our elected officials will make the best decisions for the majority.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.