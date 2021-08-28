Our community is buzzing with excitement after the announcement of a few more stores signing on at the Shops at McAlester.
Developer Burk Collins told us he has agreements in place with clothing chain Old Navy, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Five Below, Jiffy Lube, and restaurants Chick-fil-A, Burger King and Starbucks Coffee.
"Our leases have gone much faster than we anticipated," Collins told us, adding the retail shopping center under construction near the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester is nearly full.
Anchor store Hobby Lobby is set to begin construction in September after obtaining building permits from the city of McAlester.
Buildings for T.J. Maxx, Burke's Outlet and others continue being built by Embree Construction Group.
Collins previously told us the shopping center will also include FFO, which is now part of American Freight, Marshalls department store, and others.
Turnover to major stores at the Shops at McAlester is set for Feb. 14, 2022.
We're excited to see more businesses coming to town to bring more jobs, more shopping and dining options, and more people to our community.
This is a sign of progress for our community and will give us momentum to build on for the future.
The Shops at McAlester is bringing in popular chains that will undoubtedly bring in sales tax revenue to our community and help us address some of the challenges our community faces.
Of course, we can't forget about local businesses in downtown and North McAlester, Tandy Town, and across Pittsburg County.
We must all continue to support local businesses that have long been the backbone of our community.
Local businesses and the ones coming in at the Shops at McAlester employ our friends, family and neighbors. They also provide clothes, food, and services for the things we all need right here in our community so we don't have to drive out of town.
This project provides a brighter future for our community and we look forward to its continued progress.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
