Officials are looking into what it would take to bring back the Prison Rodeo — and it's worth the research.
Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester last hosted the Prison Rodeo in 2009, but support for its return seems to be growing among local officials and with engineers set to assess updating the arena.
And the prison's warden said he wants to make it happen.
"I love the prison rodeo," OSP Warden Jim Farris told us. "I'm trying to move forward with this 100 percent."
Farris told us he wants to rebuild and remodel several aspects at OSP, which was established in 1909 and we believe is in need of such upgrades.
But he said one of his top priorities is bringing back the Prison Rodeo.
We applaud the warden's passion for the project.
Farris said he's rounding up support and working on potential funding mechanisms for various rodeo aspects in addition to the arena upgrades.
Several local officials told us they also support remounting the rodeo.
McAlester Mayor John Browne and city of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner expressed their interest and support in efforts to return the prison rodeo to McAlester.
McAlester Chamber of Commerce President Krystal Bess said bringing the prison rodeo back would be a tremendous asset.
We've heard from several folks who reminisce about previous rodeos and yearn for its return to make new memories of fun times with family and friends.
OSP's prison rodeo started in 1940 with an interruption during World War II before it resumed in 1948. Another interruption followed the devastating 1973 prison riot at OSP before the rodeo returned in 1978.
Prisoners signed up to participate in some of the events, while professionals also competed in the 12,000-seat capacity arena behind prison walls before it was cancellation prior to the 2010 event.
We believe bringing back the OSP Prison Rodeo also has potential to bring an economic development boom to our city, county, and surrounding communities.
Farris said he plans to attend the prison rodeos at the Angola Prison Rodeo in Angola, Louisiana if its October rodeos aren't cancelled due to COVID-19 spikes across the state.
Angola's Prison Rodeo reportedly brought in $6.2 million in revenue in 2014 and 2015 with a series of spring rodeo events.
That's a lot of money that could do a lot of good for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and across our community.
We don't want to put the horse before the cart — but the OSP Prison Rodeo's return could give our community a boon.
Of course there's much more that needs to be done with the arena in poor condition with aged bathrooms, crumbling stairways, cracked stadium seats, rusted chutes, and more.
"The arena hadn't been touched for years and years," Farris told us. "It's going to take a lot of work."
After the engineer analysis for those upgrades, officials will have to find ways to fund bringing the arena into the modern age.
Plans must also be set for stock contractors, additional security, checks and balances for revenue, safety measures for fans and inmates, and a lot more.
But we hope this is the beginning of the OSP Prison Rodeo's return.
This project exudes potential for preserving and restoring a valuable piece of our community's history while providing some financial support.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
