It’s vital for voters to know about candidates and propositions ahead of an election.
We all have an opinion on which candidate is best and how we wish to be governed, but going to vote is more effective at bringing change than arguing with each other on Facebook.
We must use our power and our right to vote in determining our representatives in local government and how we want to be governed.
We must also be well informed before heading to the ballot.
Two McAlester city council seats and several proposed changes to the city’s charter will be decided by voters in the Feb. 8 election.
The News-Capital strives to collect information and provide coverage that informs voters about propositions and candidates before elections.
Our coverage has included questions and answers with candidates that appeared on our front page, in a special section, and online. Those candidates provided announcements that include more information about themselves and why they decided to run for city council.
Our election forum Friday night provided more insight on where candidates stand on specific important topics to our community — the future of McAlester Regional Health Center, ways to improve infrastructure, how deannexing the Expo Center could impact the city, and more.
The forum livestream on our Facebook page is also available to watch at any time simply by going to our Facebook page, clicking on the videos tab, scrolling down to the forum videos and pressing play.
We will continue coverage up to election day to make sure voters will be able to make an informed decision when going to the ballot.
Ward 4 City Councilor Randy Roden is running for reelection against former McAlester Mayor Kevin Priddle. Roden won a September 2021 election to fill the unexpired term of longtime Ward 4 Councilor and Vice Mayor James Brown, who died in February 2021 while being treated for COVID-19. They are seeking a four-year term in the Ward 4 office.
Justin Few and Myles Lear Jett filed to run as candidates for the Ward 2 McAlester City Council seat.
Each candidate was invited to participate in the forum.
Early voting in the Feb. 8 city council election is set for 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 4, which is the Thursday and Friday before the election, at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester.
We urge everyone to get informed and stay engaged in local elections because they impact us in a more immediate fashion than other elections.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
