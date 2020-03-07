It's time again to remember the catchy phrase that can be confused for some who only think about it twice a year — fall back, spring forward.
Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, when we will set our clocks forward one hour. It lasts until 2 a.m. Nov. 1, when we will set our clocks back one hour.
The U.S. Dept. of Transportation, which regulates DST and time zones, says daylight saving time is intended to save energy, save lives and reduce crime.
The department says the sun setting one hour later in the evenings reduces energy needed to run lighting and appliances, while people also spend more time outdoors instead of using electricity.
More sunlight is available during DST for people traveling for work, school, daily errands and more, according to the department. The extra daylight also allows fewer hours of night time so criminals conduct affairs during the day.
Most of the U.S. and the territories observe DST, but States may exempt themselves from observing the time period by state law as amended in the Uniform Time Act. Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the state of Arizona (except the Navajo Indian Reservation) do not observe DST, which was introduced in 1918.
DST rules changed in 2007 for the first time in 20 years to extend the duration by about one month to 238 days, almost two-thirds of the year.
Smart phones and radio controlled clocks should automatically adjust to daylight saving time, but some clocks will have to be manually adjusted.
So if you don't want to get up early Sunday to change your clocks, try setting them ahead before you go to bed on Saturday.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
