Winter weather is coming — so make sure to take preparations sooner rather than later.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa said in its forecast this week that McAlester and Pittsburg County will see a severe arctic blast Thursday — with temperatures staying below freezing until Christmas Day on Sunday.
NWS issued a wind chill watch for Pittsburg County for Thursday night through Friday morning as McAlester and surrounding areas could see wind chills as low as negative-19 degrees Thursday night.
Temperatures will drop to 2 degrees Thursday night and Friday’s high is only 15 degrees, according to the NWS forecast.
NWS also forecast a 50% chance of precipitation for the McAlester area with minor accumulations possible.
Municipal, county and state crews have plans to keep roads as clear of ice as possible — but if you don’t have to get out on icy roads, don’t.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said the elderly and young should stay indoors as much as possible to avoid prolonged exposure to the cold — which can cause frostbite, hypothermia, or in extreme cases, death.
Anyone going outside should wear layered clothing outdoors for better protection from the cold and a cap to prevent rapid heat loss from an uncovered head.
We need to avoid overexertion from shoveling snow or pushing a car because it can strain the heart.
Don’t forget to keep pets safe.
The American Veterinary Medical Association said dogs and cats are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside. Longer-haired and thick-coated dog breeds might be more tolerant of cold weather — but no pet should be left outside for long periods in below-freezing weather.
Make sure your pet is sheltered from the wind; has unlimited access to non-frozen water; has dry shelter off the ground; and avoid space heaters and heat lamps because of the risk of burns or fire.
Pets should maintain healthy weight during and avoid extra weight that could lead to more health risks. Also check pets’ feet frequently for signs of cold-weather injury or damage.
We hope the winter weather doesn’t turn into another historic event — but make sure to be as prepared as possible in the event that it does.
