Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected Thursday with wind chills 10 to 20 below zero by Friday morning behind an Arctic cold front. For the Winter Weather Advisory, a light glaze of ice will initially be possible due to a very brief period of freezing rain, followed by a dusting of snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 4 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel. Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&