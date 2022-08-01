Reed Marcum was inducted into the Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame for his community service — and is yet another honoree from Pittsburg County.
The McAlester High School senior was inducted last week after years of projects he started to help his community in various ways.
Reed organizes the annual J. Michael Miller Book Bag Giveaway with his stepdad, J. Michael Miller, his mom, Angie, and with the help of volunteers to give students a bag full of school supplies before the start of each academic year.
It started a few years ago after Reed wanted to help fellow students who had few school supplies. The first event provided roughly 1,000 bags, with more than 12,000 given away in the past four years.
This year's event has a goal of giving away 7,000 bags and is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at 323 ½ E. Carl Albert Parkway in downtown McAlester.
They also organize a massive toy giveaway each year around Christmas — with cars lining streets for miles as children await their turn to pick one out.
The events honor the memory of Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old who died of complications resulting from pediatric cancer in 2018.
Reed also started the Hudson Strong Foundation — which recently gained 501 (c) 3 status and raises money toward scholarships for students going into the medical field and toward funding for families going through traumatic experiences like the Campbells did.
He started an auction to raise money toward the foundation and presented checks to the wife of the late McAlester Police Officer Danny Kelley, and to Leann Yandell, a teacher at Lakewood Christian School who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
He raised thousands through those projects and more to help people in our community.
We thank Reed for being a leader in a community to provide help where it is needed.
He is among so many people in our area who work to make our community's future brighter.
Reed became the fourth state 4-H Hall of Fame inductee from Pittsburg County.
Lexey Lerblance became the first such honoree from the county in 2016, followed by Brandi Moore in 2018, and Serena Woodard in 2019.
Each of them provided an example of what it means to serve and give back.
These young leaders and so many like them in our community volunteered through various groups and organizations to help educate children, beautify our community, and so much more.
We applaud Reed for his induction to the state's 4-H Hall of Fame and encourage young people to continue working toward a brighter future.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
