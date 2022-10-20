Breast cancer survivors shared their stories at Thursday's Pink Ribbon Luncheon and it's a reminder how cancer impacts our neighbors, friends and neighbors.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, according to the American Cancer Society. Although death rates steadily declined since 1989, roughly one in 39 women die from breast cancer.
The pink ribbon symbol of breast cancer awareness turned 30 years old this October. The symbol reminds women to get medical checkups and identifies products for which a portion of the proceeds go toward breast cancer awareness or research.
Co-creator Evelyn Lauder, who died in 2011, gained inspiration from the red ribbon symbol for AIDS awareness and founded The Breast Cancer Research Foundation in 1993.
Now, the movement raises millions toward breast cancer awareness and research — with Oklahoma Project Woman now driving several breast cancer awareness benefits in the state.
Donnita Wynn, the former district attorney and judge, was the driving force behind an annual fundraiser in McAlester benefiting local breast cancer patients.
She and her mother, Judy Weinkauf, drew inspiration from seeing a breast cancer awareness event being setup at the St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
Approximately 350 people attended the first Pink Ribbon Luncheon in 1999 at the McAlester Regional Health Center with boxed lunches served under a large, white tent.
Now the event raises thousands to go toward local breast cancer patients through Oklahoma Project Woman.
Oklahoma Project Woman is an organization that pays for mammograms, diagnostic procedures, mastectomies and more for breast cancer patients.
Frances Lerblance got involved after her daughter-in-law, Ashley Lerblance, was diagnosed with breast cancer treatment in 2009.
Ashley Lerblance and her daughter, Lexie Lerblance Flanagan, spoke at the event Thursday about how they started the TLC Wig Closet to help people navigate the difficult journey battling cancer.
"Let's have empathy and sympathy and let's go out of way for those who need it," Ashley said. "Be kind to people.
"I want more for you," she added. "I want more for me and our community. We at the TLC Wig Closet would be happy to help you."
We applaud the Lerblances for helping our community and hope everyone can get involved in the fight against breast cancer.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
