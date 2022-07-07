A new sport that anyone can play is gaining popularity in our community.
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation and it's sweeping across southeast Oklahoma with several groups getting together for the fun exercise and the camaraderie it offers.
Karen Boatright, a retired city of McAlester employee, told us she started playing two years ago after helping her parents deal with dementia added stress on top of daily life. She said the sport helped her in several aspects of life.
"It has really helped my life," she said.
Two dads created pickleball in 1965 for their Washington families by using an old badminton court, ping pong paddles, and a wiffle ball.
Now, it's a fast-growing sport with 4.8 million players in 2021 after a 39.3% growth rate over the past two years, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) 2022 Topline Participation Report.
Washington state lawmakers also made pickleball the official state sport in March and there is consideration to add the sport to the Olympics at some point.
Pickleball is played on a court size of 20 feet by 44 feet with a 34-inch tall net in the middle, according to USA Pickleball. Players in singles or doubles use wooden paddles about twice the size of ping pong paddles to hit a perforated pickleball over the net to score points.
Jan Gilmore, a USA Pickleball regional ambassador, helped start a pickleball class this year at Hartshorne Middle School, where she teaches part time, and works to grow the sport in southeast Oklahoma.
She said the sport took off with students enjoying the PE class — and teachers having fun with pickup games after work each week.
Jan is a former longtime educator who retired after 20 years as an elementary principal in Wilburton about three years ago.
Friends soon afterward told her about pickleball, so she gave it a try at the JI Stipe Center in McAlester.
"I was addicted — anybody that plays is hooked right off the bat," Jan said.
Pickleball is a fun way for anyone to exercise and brings benefits for players of all ages.
Schools in the surrounding area also receiving community grants for pickleball equipment include Tannehill, Stuart, and Wewoka. City of McAlester workers added pickleball courts in city parks.
We're happy to see the sport grow in southeast Oklahoma.
We also agree with Karen when she told us she hopes the sport continues to grow in our community.
"It's just a great game and it's for everyone," Karen said.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
