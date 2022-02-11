It’s finally here.
We appreciate everyone who participated in our contest for determining featured pets in the pet calendar that is now available — and for helping us support the local animal shelter.
The first editions of the pet calendar were inserted in our Wednesday print edition for subscribers. We also have them available for a $5 purchase at our office at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester.
The News-Capital staff enjoyed seeing all the submitted photos of everyone’s pets and had fun as voters narrowed down the finalists.
Dogs made up the majority of the submitted photos, but it was fun seeing photos of friendly cats, rabbit, pigs, cattle and more.
Voters narrowed the selection from more than 80 submissions during the course of several weeks to 47 finalists in a week-long vote to determine the 12 to be featured in the calendar.
The top 12 vote-getters were Gidget the cat—2800 votes, Charlie the dog—2080 votes, Doc Holiday the dog—1203, Sassy and Dixie the dogs—480, Sophie the dog—440, Frosty the dog—400, Gabriel and Diamond—400, Cornflake the cat—400, Bobcat—400 votes, Willie the steer—280, Skout and Sayler—200, and Dexx the dog—200.
Anyone could have voted during that week and pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they wanted featured in the pet calendar.
Those proceeds went toward supplies that will soon be delivered as donations to the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
“We were overwhelmed by all the support from our community in this fun project,” News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said. “We wanted to try to help out our local animal shelter and have a cute calendar for the next year. We’re excited to see our community wanting to help out too.”
The News-Capital will soon deliver dog beds, blankets, food, treats, squeaker toys and more to the shelter.
Hopefully everyone had as much fun with the project as our staff and know it helped provide for our local animal shelter.
Those supplies will go help shelter animals without homes. It’s important for anyone who is capable of adopting to do so as it decreases the number of euthanized animals, gives friendly animals a home, and brings smiles and joy to families.
