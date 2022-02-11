Billy J. Morrow, Sr., 79, of Hartshorne, passed away on Thursday, February 10th at his home. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in Hartshorne. Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 14th at First Baptist Church in Pittsburg, Okl…