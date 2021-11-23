The first poll for our upcoming pet calendar opened — with more on the way.
We asked readers to submit their pets to be considered in a readers vote to pick their favorites to be featured in an upcoming pet calendar — and the response was amazing.
The first of five free polls opened Sunday afternoon with voting to close at noon Nov. 23.
Anyone can vote for their favorite pets in each of the five polls. The top eight pets in each poll will advance to a final vote that will decide which ones get featured in the calendar.
This will give people 40 options to pick their favorites in the final vote that will be open for a week — with the top 12 vote-getters in the final poll being featured in the upcoming pet calendar.
One goal for our pet calendar is to offer anyone a fun way to participate in nominating their pets and selecting which pets will be featured.
But we also hope to raise money for the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
The final week of the voting will be in-person only — with each vote costing one quarter and the proceeds going to the shelter.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter provides homes for stray animals and helps control the stray animal population.
While some households might not be able to adopt a pet from the shelter, we hope community members will help us provide assistance to the shelter through this fun pet calendar vote.
Here’s what the voting schedule looks like:
First vote
— opened at noon 11/21, closes at 11 p.m. 11/23
Second vote
— opens at 8 a.m. 11/24, closes at 11 p.m. 11/26
Third vote
— opens at 8 a.m. 11/27, closes at 11 p.m. 11/28
Fourth vote
— opens at 8 a.m. 11/29, closes at 11 p.m. 11/30
Fifth vote
— opens at 8 a.m. 12/1, closes at 11 p.m. 12/2
— Top 40 finalists will appear in 12/4 print edition
Final vote
— opens at 8 a.m. 12/6, closes at noon 12/10
— Top 12 finalists for the pet calendar appear in print and online 12/11
If you sent a picture of your pet, make sure to watch every poll to see when your pet is up for the vote. If they aren't in the poll, make sure to vote for your favorite in that selection.
We hope everyone has as much fun with this poll as we did seeing the pet pictures flooding our inboxes.
Enjoy and happy holidays.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
