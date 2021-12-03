A great response to the pet calendar nominations led to an extension to include an many furry friends as possible.
We asked readers to submit their pets to be considered in a readers vote to pick their favorites for a chance to be featured in an upcoming pet calendar.
Nominations lasted for more than a month and are closed. The first three polls for readers to pick their favorite closed earlier this week — but we’re extending the votes for two more polls ahead of the final vote.
The fourth vote includes 26 pets and opened Thursday. That poll will close at 11 p.m. Sunday.
The fifth vote includes more than two dozen more pets and will open at 7 a.m. Monday. That poll will close at 11 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone can vote for their favorite pets in each of the polls. The top eight pets in each poll will advance to a final vote that will decide which ones get featured in the calendar.
This will give people 40 options to pick their favorites in the final vote that will be open for a week — with the top 12 vote-getters in the final poll being featured in the upcoming pet calendar.
The finalists poll will open Monday, Dec. 13, and close at 5 p.m. Dec. 17. Anyone can vote for their favorite pet among the finalists at the McAlester News-Capital during business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during that time.
Each vote will cost 25 cents — with all proceeds from the vote going to the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
One of our goals with this project was offer anyone a fun way to participate in nominating their pets and selecting which pets will be featured.
But we also hope to raise money for the the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter — which provides homes for stray animals and helps control the stray animal population.
We hope community members will help us provide assistance to the shelter through this fun pet calendar vote — and have as much as as we’ve had with it.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
