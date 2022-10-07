It's time again to nominate pets to be featured in an upcoming pet calendar.
The McAlester News-Capital opened nominations this week for anyone to put up a pet for consideration in an upcoming pet calendar. We saw a lot of positive feedback after starting the pet calendar last year and wanted to bring it back for another fun way to help the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
"We loved seeing all the pets, from the dogs and cats to pigs and cows and more — and loved the reaction from everyone who participated," News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said. "This project was so much fun last year and we're excited to do again this year."
This fun project brought a lot smiles to our faces as people nominated their pets for consideration.
We included every pet submitted to us last year before the nomination deadline and voters online and in person picked which ones got featured in the calendar.
Anyone can nominate a pet by sending a picture with the pet’s name, the owners’ names, city of residence, and the pet’s favorite treat.
Nominations can be sent an email to editor@mcalesternews.com, in a direct message on social media, or by bringing it in to our office.
The deadline to nominate a pet for consideration in the pet calendar vote is Oct. 14.
Our staff enjoys seeing pets of all shapes and sizes submitted for consideration and hope everyone else gets as much joy out of this as we do.
It's also a fun way to help out the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter as a portion of the proceeds from this project go toward purchasing needed items.
Voters will decide Oct. 17-21 which pets advance to the second round, which is set for Oct. 24-28, followed by the third round Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Each of those rounds will include an online-only vote on the News-Capital website.
Twenty-four finalists will advance to the semifinal round Nov. 7-11 as voters choose which 12 pets will be featured in the calendar. The final round of voting will be Nov. 14-18 to determine which of the 12 finalist will be featured on the cover of the pet calendar.
Each of the final two rounds will be in-person voting with anyone being able to pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they want featured in the pet calendar.
We were able to purchase enough food, treats, blankets, beds, toys and more to fill a truck and deliver it to the animal shelter last year through this project and hope for the same participation to help out again.
Thanks again to everyone who participate last year. Let's make this year even more fun.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
