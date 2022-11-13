We thank everyone who participated in the voting for the pet calendar as we enter the final week.
Voters chose which 12 pets will be featured in an upcoming pet calendar — with voters to decide next week which of those 12 pets will be featured no the cover.
Twenty-six pets advanced to the semifinals this week as voters determined the 12 to be featured in an upcoming calendar.
Those 12 include:
• Hank the dog
• Sadey the cat
• Penny the dog
• Orange-gee the chicken
• Louie the dog
• Angel the dog
• Copper the dog
• Brownie the dog
• Mabel Blue the dog
• Sadie and Fancy the dogs
• Hercules the dog
• Aspen the dog
Voters will decide from those 12 finalists which pet will be featured on the cover of the pet calendar during the final round of voting Nov. 14-18.
The final round of voting will again be in-person and mail-in voting. Anyone can pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they want featured on the cover of the pet calendar.
Anyone can purchase any amount of votes for any of the pets in the final round. Anyone can submit their vote and payment at the News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester or by mailing it in to P.O. Box 987, McAlester, OK 74502.
The News-Capital started the pet calendar last year as fun way to help the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter. A portion of the proceeds from this project go toward purchasing needed items for the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
This project is always so much fun for our staff to see the friendly pets — from dogs and cats, to chickens, bunnies, lemurs and more.
We appreciate the community taking part in this fun project and look forward to seeing the final product.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
