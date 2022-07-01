We said Oklahoma's park fees could take a hike in 2020. Now we're glad to hear Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego working toward a solution.
The fee is $10 per day, or $80 for an annual pass that allows unlimited use.
A 20% discount is available for those with Oklahoma or Oklahoma tribal license plates. Those who are 62 or older and their spouses can qualify for a full 100% discount, once their eligibility is confirmed, as can honorably discharged veterans.
Those fees might not present a financial hurdle for most — but we still believe Oklahomans should be able to enjoy state parks for free.
Grego, who is vice-chairman of the House Tourism Committee, told us he’s looking forward to working with Pinnell on reducing park pass fees.
Pinnell is also Secretary of Tourism and Branding and over the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation. But he said he’s not over the day-to-operations at the Tourism and Recreation Department.
The park fees were put in place by Jerry Winchester, the former executive director of the ODTR who resigned in late April amid controversy surrounding Swadley’s restaurants at state park sites.
Pinnell told us he’s working with Grego and looking at a cost/benefit analysis for the park fees schedule — and “It could go away in future years,” he said.
Grego wants to drop that annual fee to $20 for those who want to visit just one park — a measure he introduced in 2021 and said was blocked in the State Senate.
Officials said the park pass fees were needed to cover decades of underfunding for park maintenance.
Charging admission the estimated 9.3 million people who visit Oklahoma’s state parks each year is similar to tolls paying for maintenance of the state's turnpikes. People who don't want to pay tolls can find another route without turnpikes, while the people who use the turnpikes pay for its upkeep.
But similarly, people who can't or don't want to pay park fees won't go — putting Oklahoma back at square one on saving parks.
We’re happy to see Pinnell and Grego working toward a viable solution.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
