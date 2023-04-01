The English journalist and author Caitlin Moran described community libraries as “cathedrals of the mind, hospitals of the soul and theme parks of the imagination.” Vivid descriptions indeed.
How would you describe our McAlester Public Library?
We describe it as a place of lifelong learning. A place for community conversations and collaborations. A warm and welcoming environment open to anyone and free to everyone.
Most importantly, we describe it as indispensable.
Yet, we are in danger of losing it.
Our library building is starting to show its age. Limited space forces removal of thousands of books and other material from our shelves every year in order to make room for new content. The internet has led to many new library services for which the building was never designed — services essential to many in our community who would otherwise lack any access. Our small number of meeting rooms falls far short of the need. Parking is very limited.
In short, the time has come to renovate our cherished McAlester Public Library. We need to repair, remodel, update and expand the current building so that it can meet the 21st century needs of our community. The redesign that has been developed emphasizes maximum flexibility to allow for significant future changes in how libraries are used. When completed, McAlester will have, in almost every sense, a brand-new library.
Our library building at 401 N. Second St. in McAlester opened in 1970. It replaced the old Carnegie Library which opened on Grand Avenue (now Carl Albert Parkway) back in 1914. The Carnegie Library served our community for more than 50 years.
Our current building has also served for over half a century. The planned renovation should have a similar lifespan. It’s up to us to make it happen.
We have been very fortunate to have three donors step forward with very significant contributions. The Puterbaugh Foundation, the Southeast Oklahoma Library System, and the City of McAlester have each pledged $1.5 million toward the project. We are hopeful for a few other large commitments. Now it’s our turn to help.
I know that not everyone is financially able to help. But most of us can. As an example, if one pledged a dollar a week for five years, that would equal $260. Ten thousand of us doing this would raise over $2.5 million. There is strength in numbers.
This project will make sure that McAlester’s wonderful public library will continue to be the beating heart of our community for the next half-century. Everyone who contributes to the renovation will have the great pleasure of relating to their children and grandchildren how they helped make it happen. Let’s all seize this opportunity.
Any library employee or anyone involved in this project would be happy to provide more information (and its also available on the library website: www.seolibraries.com/mcalester-renovation-campaign). Checks can be made payable to “Southeast Oklahoma Library System” and mailed to MPL Campaign, 401 N. Second St., McAlester, OK 74501. Your gift is tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.
