An upcoming event will be good fun for a good cause.
Local Pink Ribbon Luncheon organizers said they wanted to add a fun fundraiser this year — and added The Triple B Party on Sept. 15.
The Triple B Party — Boots, Boobs, and Booze — is set for 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15 at Downtown 312 in McAlester.
The event will offer wine and drinks at a cash bar, with light food including a charcuterie board all donated via the McAlester Regional Health Center, plus local live music.
Individual tickets cost $50, while couples can pay $75. Tickets are available at www.OklahomaProjectWoman.org.
The event is in addition to the annual Pink Ribbon Luncheon and benefits local breast cancer patients through Oklahoma Project Woman.
Oklahoma Project Woman is an organization that pays for mammograms, diagnostic procedures, mastectomies and more for breast cancer patients.
Donnita Wynn, the former district attorney and judge, was the driving force behind the annual fundraiser in McAlester benefiting local breast cancer patients before she died. She and her mother, Judy Weinkauf, drew inspiration from seeing a breast cancer awareness event being setup at the St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
Frances Lerblance got involved after her daughter-in-law, Ashley Lerblance, was diagnosed with breast cancer treatment in 2009.
Ashley and her daughter, Lexie, started the TLC Wig Closet in 2010 to offer resources and head covering advice to help locals navigate the battle with cancer. They will be the guest speakers at this year's Pink Ribbon Luncheon, which is scheduled for Oct. 20 at the First United Methodist Church in McAlester.
We encourage anyone who can to support this great cause at the party Sept. 15 and at the Pink Ribbon Luncheon in October.
Our community shows time and again that we support our neighbors in their time of need.
Here are more opportunities for us to reach out a helping hand.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
