A summer reading program opens oceans of possibilities for local students.
The McAlester Public Library was set to launch its 2022 Summer Reading Program with a special event called Oceans of Possibilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
With activities like giant chess, giant checkers and face painting, it's a fun way to get local children started this summer on the right page.
MPL’s summer reading program is set for June and July for participants to keep track of the books they read to accumulate points for more prizes.
“We try to keep the kids engaged all summer,” said MPL Manager Heath Stanfield.
The program uses beanstack.com, the Zoobean site designed to “help educators, librarians, families, and teams read more by creating, promoting, participating in, and gaining insights from reading challenges.”
Participants can keep a personal log of books they've read and bring it to the library, or they can track the books on beanstack.com.
Each book read earns a participant a prize through the library's Summer Reading Program.
We applaud the McAlester Public Library for all its work to keep our community educated and meet its needs. Its summer reading program is just the latest example of that.
MPL is part of the Southeastern Oklahoma Library System serves 16 libraries in seven counties: Pittsburg, Coal, Choctaw, McCurtain, Leflore, Latimer, and Haskell.
SEOLS plays an essential role in providing a welcoming and safe environment for those communities to gain access to information and other resources.
The library system announced it will soon expand its area coverage to small and rural comunities with its Bookmobile — an ADA-compliant vehicle with a full physical collection of more than 2,000 items. It also offers standard library services such as printing, copying, scanning, faxing, WIFI, notary services, and access to two public computers.
McAlester Public Library is moving forward with a major expansion project — announcing in November 2021 that it already had about half of the $5-7 million estimated needs to complete the project already committed.
SEOLS also pledged a $1.5-million commitment toward a major expansion project at MPL. Matching commitments from the Puterbaugh Foundation and the McAlester City Council brought the total to $4.5 million earmarked for the project.
Not only does the library have books — but it provides free internet access, offers a bevy of free services, and hosts classes and safe spaces for children.
We thank SEOLS, MPL and supporters for everything they do in our community.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
