Name changes at three McAlester Public Schools facilities needed to happen — and it was handled appropriately to honor people who made an impact in our community.
School board members unanimously voted Monday to change the name of Puterbaugh Middle School to Puterbaugh Upper Elementary, Emerson Elementary School to Karla Brock Early Childhood Center, and to name the new facility being built as Randy Hughes Middle School.
Officials justifiably wanted to rename facilities after people who made a direct impact in McAlester — and renaming Emerson Elementary after Karla Brock is special.
Brock graduated from McAlester and taught at McAlester schools for more than 20 years — serving as an assistant principal at Will Rogers Elementary before becoming principal at Washington Early Childhood Center.
She retired in 2012 while principal at Jefferson Early Childhood Center and officials said she impacted thousands of students during her career.
Brock also contributed to the community and in 2009 became a founder of Hope House to give homeless women and their children hope through housing and other services.
Emerson Elementary was originally named after Ralph Waldo Emerson — the American essayist, poet, and philosopher who led the transcendentalist movement before his death in 1882, more than two decades prior to Oklahoma’s statehood.
He was a staunch slavery abolitionist and wrote a letter to President Martin Van Buren to explain why the Trail of Tears — when the U.S. government forced 60,000 Native Americans from their homes in southeastern states to what would become Oklahoma — was wrong.
Removing Emerson’s name from a building in a town that didn’t exist during his lifetime does not tarnish his legacy and we can still learn about his contributions in history books for years to come.
We believe renaming an early childhood center after someone who made an impact at that level for decades in McAlester is more fitting — and Brock is a special person more than deserving of the honor.
A new $35-million middle school being constructed needed a new name because it didn’t have one. It made perfect sense to name the site in honor of Hughes, the superintendent who had the vision for the site and restored public trust in the district before he retired last year.
Hughes started as the MPS superintendent July 1, 2016 — but previously served the district for more than two decades as a teacher in 1985 and coached baseball, winning state championships in 1988, 1996, 1998 and 2000.
He also served as principal of the alternative education program, middle school and high school during his tenure in McAlester.
Hughes left McAlester to accept the job at Middleberg in 2012 before returning to McAlester. He inherited a financial crisis — but Hughes brought the community back together, restored accountability and trust in the district, and led the vision for the new site.
Naming the middle school after Hughes is a fitting honor.
Puterbaugh Middle School was named after Jay Garfield Puterbaugh, the late coal and oil businessman who donated to charitable causes in McAlester. He also established a trust to benefit education, the arts and more in McAlester before his death in 1965.
The Puterbaugh Foundation provides funding to McAlester Public Schools and several public education causes throughout the community.
School officials never considered taking Puterbaugh’s name off the building.
But the consolidation plans throughout the district — moving kindergarten through second grade to the Will Rogers building, and moving third and fourth grades to Puterbaugh site — left a need for renaming the site.
We applaud everyone involved in suggesting the names and we thank the sites’ namesakes for their impact on our community.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
