THUMBS UP to local schools and law enforcement officials working to keep students and staff safer.
Students and staff at Hartshorne Public Schools participated in an active shooter drill this week that tested a new system focused on streamlining communication with law enforcement.
Superintendent Jason Lindley said a new radio system connects school officials directly with the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office dispatch so they can immediately communicate with local law enforcement to reduce response time in the event of an active shooter.
“You’re trying to get as many law enforcement officers here as you can because they’re the ones who are trained to deal with it,” Lindley said.
Lindley said HPS shared costs with Haileyville Public Schools to install radio systems at both districts.
Hartshorne’s system included several radios and a repeater that cost $50,000-$60,000.
School employees using the system can directly communicate with Hartshorne and Haileyville Police Departments, and PCSO deputies in an emergency situation.
Data from Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center shows at least 433 active shooter attacks — in which one or more shooters killed or attempted to kill multiple unrelated people in a populated place — in the United States from 2000 to 2021.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris, whose children attend Hartshorne schools, said conversations over the school's security arose last November after a fatal shooting near Hartshorne’s North Ward Elementary School prompted officials to temporarily place the school on lockdown.
Lindley said cell phone communication was limited with employees at the campus and led him to seek a more direct solution to improve campus security if a similar event happened again.
Officials met with Hartshorne staff on Monday to test the internal system, then held a campus-wide active shooter drill with the new system on Tuesday.
Shane Hackler, another law enforcement officer who volunteered assistance in the process, said the school's response during the drill was quick — but some adjustments would need to be made.
Officials said they would work on internal communication during such an event to help improve the school's response.
We appreciate everyone involved in getting the radio systems at Hartshorne and Haileyville schools to help reduce law enforcement response time in the event of an active shooter.
Schools shootings happen way too often and we should be doing everything possible to keep students and staff safe.
These radio systems will help reduce law enforcement response time, but we encourage all schools to continue implementing security improvements to help avoid a tragic shooting in our community.
Several schools have worked to implement new locking systems, remind students and staff to not leave doors open, some districts approved certified teachers to carry, and others have limited access to buildings.
We thank everyone involved in getting this project started to hopefully help make it a little safer for our students and staff.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
