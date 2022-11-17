THUMBS UP to McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members for adopting a policy to name facilities.
Board members unanimously approved to adopt a policy for naming facilities — a new policy that will likely prove beneficial soon.
MPS Superintendent Robert Steeber told board members that consolidation plans pending the completion of a $35-million middle school and event center will likely require renaming some district facilities.
Board member Rachel Gronwald said it made sense because some facilities might not have the same function after the consolidation.
We agree and the new policy will help in the process.
More than three-quarters of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center.
Construction at the site between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue began in November 2021 and is projected to be completed May 31, 2023.
Discussions continue regarding plans to consolidate buildings after the new middle school is complete — moving kindergarten through second grade to the Will Rogers building, moving third and fourth grades to the Puterbaugh site, and more.
All that movement will require new facility names as some will function differently.
MPS didn't previously have a facility naming policy, so this is timely to help the district move forward.
A temporary, generic name will be designated to a new site or planning project by the superintendent, who will establish a naming committee comprised of community stakeholders.
The naming committee will develop a recommendation list of names for the board, and the committee can indicate its top preferences on the list. The board may select a facility name from the list or ask the committee to submit additional recommendations.
This policy guides the district through the process in an efficient manner while still prioritizing community preferences and recommendations.
We believe this new policy will be beneficial for the district — and sooner, rather than later.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
