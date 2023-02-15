A new middle school and event center being built in McAlester is closer to being completed — and it’s looking great.
Crossland Construction provided McAlester Public Schools board members a tour Monday to show progress on the $35-million facility set to be completed May 31.
Board president Joy Tribbey said she and MPS executive assistant Lori Few, a fellow McAlester High School graduate, got teary-eyed during the tour as they saw the progress in several classrooms, a massive gym, and more.
Tribbey said she felt grateful for the nearly 80% of MPS district voters who approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of the facility on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue.
“I just want to thank the community for voting for this bond and what this building is going to be not only for the students but for the community,” Tribbey said. “It is extremely impressive and I cannot wait for you to see it.”
We agree.
The new facility was long overdue for a district that last got a new school building when McAlester High School was built in 1979.
The high school received an addition in 1994 and another addition with the Lucy Smith Center in 2006.
MPS Central Office at 309 E Adams Ave. was the original high school built in 1919. Across the street is Bob Brumley Gymnasium, which holds about 800 people and is known as one of the state’s oldest active primary gymnasiums, built in 1947.
Tuesday’s senior night basketball games were to be the last McAlester home basketball games at Brumley Gymnasium — but it will still be used for various events.
Board members voted in December 2022 to name the new middle school the Randy Hughes Middle School after the former MPS superintendent with the vision for the new facility before he retired last year.
Hughes started as a teacher at McAlester in 1985 and coached baseball, winning state championships in 1988, 1996, 1998 and 2000. He served as principal of the alternative education program, middle school and high school before serving as superintendent from July 2016 to May 2022.
Work started in November 2021 on the multi-level facility, which includes several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12.
Crossland representatives maintain the site is still on track to be completed May 31.
Most of the kitchen is complete, exterior brick is in progress, the main entrance doors are still in production, and crews continue making progress at the site.
