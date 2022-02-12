Some voiced concern over changes to an agreement on the Shops at McAlester, but the new deal makes sense.
Members of the McAlester Southside Area Reinvestment Committee unanimously agreed to amend the agreement regarding the Shops at McAlester highway retail shopping center project — the shopping center being built at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69.
Developer Burk Collins and Company requested changing the sales tax collections timeline and logistics originally established under the Highway tax Increment Financing agreement.
The original agreement calls for Collins to build the Shops at McAlester project and for him to receive both the city and Pittsburg County's portion of the sales taxes collected at the site.
Collins can collect those portions either for five years or until he collects $5.5 million. The original agreement states the 5-year countdown will start with the sale of the first item at the first store on the site.
Committee members on Thursday approved amending the start of the countdown to Jan. 15, 2024, or when all of the building space at the center is completed and filled.
If the amended agreement is approved, that would also mean McAlester and Pittsburg County would receive sales taxes collected from the shopping center from the first sale until the countdown begins.
But the changes aren't yet set in stone. The proposal will be presented to the Pittsburg County commissioners, then to the McAlester City Council for approval, and it will have to be approved by the developer.
Plans for the shopping center changed — like everything did — with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. All stores were set to open at the same time under the original agreement until the pandemic, supply shortages and other issues slowed progress.
The amended agreement could potentially maximize potential for all parties involved.
Of course it gives the developer a better chance at maximizing profit from collecting sales tax as the collections would start after all stores are opened instead of from the first sold item. However, the agreement still limits how much is collected and the amendment upholds what all parties originally agreed upon.
But if the new deal is approved, city and county coffers will start benefitting from sales tax collections immediately while the limits on the portion the developer collects remains the same.
So it seems to benefit all parties and is still not expected to delay the projects April opening of Hobby Lobby — the project's anchor store that is under construction.
Crews continued construction this week — with signs being installed at TJ Maxx and Burke's Outlet, and a marquee pointing highway drivers to the Shops at McAlester.
Officials estimate up to two more years for construction to be complete, which would mean the city and county could collect sales tax for that span.
Officials also said the change brings no additional cost to the city.
TIF Committee members said they believe the developer is acting in good faith under the unforeseen circumstance leading to the request — but said they want to ensure the delays don't continue.
We agree.
