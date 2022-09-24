Fall is approaching — which means it's nearly time for Keep McAlester Beautiful's annual Fall Cleanup.
This year's annual cleanup event is set for two weekends on Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 8-9.
Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters told us items accepted during the event include trash, brush, electronic gear, tires and metal.
"We're not doing hazardous materials," Waters said.
Trash, electronic materials, tires and metal should be taken to the McAlester Recycling Center in the former National Guard building at 301 E. Polk Ave., at the intersection of Third Street and Polk Avenue.
Anyone looking to get rid of brush should take it to the McAlester Municipal Landfill, at 2910 Mitchell Road, which is off U.S. Highway 270 West.
Both sites will accept loads from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both Saturdays — again, those dates are Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 — and from noon until 3 p.m. on both Sundays — which are Oct. 2 and Oct. 9. The city of McAlester said the landfill will be open at those times to accept brush from the fall cleanup.
The annual event is designed for McAlester residents only and no commercial disposals will be accepted.
This annual event is a great way to get rid of your junk and to help keep our community clean.
Keep McAlester Beautiful is a great nonprofit that works to clean up our community and make it a better place to live.
KMB has planted trees at the dog park, the community gardens, and at MRHC. Volunteers pick up litter through adopt a block and clean the parks through adopt a park. KMB also cleans up graffiti, and paint areas to spruce them up, and much more.
If you can't get involved with the Fall Cleanup on either weekend, we encourage you to find a way to get involved in at least one of KMB's myriad events throughout the year.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
