THUMBS UP to everyone involved in helping our community move forward.
Lots of construction is of course at least a little annoying, but it's all a sign of progress with several major projects going on to move our community forward.
Construction crews along Hickory Street in McAlester put in large water lines this week as part of a series of projects to start the city of McAlester's multi-phase water system improvement plan.
McAlester voters on Nov. 9, 2021 approved two propositions allowing the city to incur a $32.5 million debt for the water system improvement project and to pay for the 30-year loan through a new quarter-cent sales tax increase.
Officials expect 26-29 projects in total to complete the improvements under the $32.5 million Oklahoma Water Resources Board loan — with several projects in progress.
The water system improvements are long overdue and we're all pitching in to ensure it happens.
Another major project continues showing progress with several stores recently opening at the Shops at McAlester.
Hobby Lobby — long considered the retail shopping center's anchor store — held its grand opening on Monday after Starbucks and Burke's Outlet opened the previous week.
The retail center stems from a Tax Increment Financing agreement — or TIF agreement — between Burk Collins of Burk Collins & Co. and the McAlester City Council and Pittsburg County commissioners.
Collins agreed to construct the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center at his own expense in exchange for collecting the city of McAlester’s and Pittsburg County’s portions of sales taxes at the site for five years or until he collected $5.5 million.
Officials have said other shops coming soon include Old Navy, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Five Below, Burger King, a local bank branch, a Jiffy Lube and others.
The shopping center is bringing sales tax revenue to our area and several jobs at the various stores set to open.
Construction continues at the new middle school and event center for McAlester Public Schools, which has also recently completed a bevy of improvements across the district.
This is just a sampling of the great things happening in our community and we applaud everyone involved in making it all happen to give us a brighter future.
THUMBS UP to everyone who celebrated the McAlester girls basketball state championship during Wednesday's parade.
McAlester won the 2022 Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A state title last month and lined streets in the city's downtown area on Wednesday to congratulate the team on the win.
The Lady Buffs took a 53-49 win against El Reno at the University of Oklahoma’s Lloyd Noble Center in the state tournament finals March 12. McAlester finished with a 22-5 record after winning the program’s fourth girls basketball title and first in 12 years.
We again congratulate Coach Jarrod Owen, McAlester players, and everyone involved in finishing “The Chase” with a state championship.
It takes dedication on the court and in the classroom to put together such a successful season.
If you couldn't make it to the parade, take a minute to congratulate the team on the historic achievement.
