THUMBS UP to school districts creating programs to be open more pathways for students.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members voted this week to create a high school fishing team, 4-H club, and esports team in moves that provide more extracurricular activities for more students.
We applaud the district and board members for recognizing ways they can engage more students and promote educational opportunities.
“We’re always looking at ways to keep students wanting to come to school and we have a lot of students interested in esports — and they’re going to have to be eligible,” MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes told us. “So they’re going to have to come to schools and be eligible to be on the team.”
Wilburton Public Schools competed in esports and several surrounding school districts compete at the national level in fishing — including Kiowa, Hartshorne, Crowder and more.
The addition of these popular activities as extracurricular activities serves the best interest of students. It provides pathways for future career opportunities, motivates students to excel in the classroom, and makes the educational experience more fun.
We applaud all school districts in our community providing these diverse opportunities for our children to grow into our future leaders.
•••
THUMBS UP to everyone who filed for upcoming city council races for showing interest in representing our communities.
Wednesday was the deadline for candidates to file for races for the McAlester Ward 4 City Council seat and two seats on the Hartshorne City Council. Special elections in those races are set for Sept. 14.
Contests of candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, July 23 and may be filed only by another candidate for the same office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
Randy Roden and Lance Yeley both filed as candidates for an unexpired term in the Ward 4 council seat. It became vacant following the death of then-McAlester Vice Mayor/Ward 4 City Councilor James Brown, who died in February 2021 following complications from COVID-19.
Barney Rosso and Cody Wilson filed for the Ward 2, Seat 2 Hartshorne post to set up a race for the seat, while Jerry Don Earp will run unopposed for an unexpired term for the Ward 3, Seat 1 city council post in Hartshorne.
We appreciate everyone willing and interested in serving our communities by representing the people in local government.
All of us have a right to freedom of speech and to express our views freely.
But in order to enact change, we must first be willing to do something to address the issues we see. So we acknowledge the candidates for their interest and willingness to serve.
Then we must all vote on who we think will best represent our community when we go to the ballot.
Let's all remember that city councilors must represent the people's interests. Some of us want more jobs. Some of want more shopping options. A lot of us want better roads.
So make sure to get information on each candidate leading up to the Sept. 14 elections and then go vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.