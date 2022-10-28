Halloween fun is back.
Several scary and family-friendly events kicked off throughout October and the fun continues through Halloween on Monday.
A huge event that brings hundreds of children with their friends and family to downtown McAlester will also make its return on Saturday.
Trick or Treat Party in the Streets set for 4-7 p.m. Saturday along Choctaw Avenue in McAlester with carnival games, bounce houses, bingo, a haunted house and much more.
"It's our biggest event and we haven't done it since COVID," said Kristen Lloyd, a Common Roots co-owner and event organizer. "So this is the first year back and I'm excited to get going again."
Organizers cancelled the event each year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and Lloyd said she is thrilled to see a more normal setting to bring it back this year.
We're also excited for this fun, family-friendly event to make its return.
We see our community light up with scary fun at this event that brings children and adults out to share the seasonal festivities and create new memories together.
"The main goal is just to have kids come down here with their families, and have a fun night that's not going to break the bank," Lloyd told us.
The event is set to start at 4 p.m. Saturday with game tickets available for 50 cents apiece to be used on various carnival games all along the street.
A pet costume contest is set to start at 5:30 p.m. near the clock at First Street and Choctaw Avenue, followed by a children's costume contest directly afterward.
Downtown 312 will host a haunted house throughout the event, while bingo will be going on at The Okla.
Trunk or treat will be in front of the First National Bank building with signs for attendees to get bunches of candy.
The city of McAlester also reminded residents that it will celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31 without any scheduling conflicts.
So we remind everyone to have fun and do your trick-or-treating as safely as possible.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
