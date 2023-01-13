Education spending needs to be addressed in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Chancellor for Higher Education Allison D. Garrett recently met with several officials from southeast Oklahoma high education, government and other agencies to present a request for increased higher education — which she hopes will be granted after the 59th legislative session begins on Feb. 6.
Garrett said the 2024 Fiscal Year request for higher education is $985,997,882 — or 11.9% more than the state appropriation for 2023.
But she said if the request is approved, it still might not be enough.
"If we were to be fully funded, we would still be a couple of hundred million below average per pupil funding," Garrett said, referring to the average across the nation.
Several metrics and rankings indicate our state is in the bottom 10 in education.
Oklahoma is ranked No. 42 among all states in education, according to the U.S. News and World Report. That includes Oklahoma being 28th in higher education and 44th in K-12.
The state’s high school graduation rate is 81.8%, which is below the national average of 85.3%.
An EdWeek report shows 11.3% of Oklahomans received a high school diploma or equivalent, while 27.9% received at least a bachelor’s degree — both ranking among the lowest compared to other states.
Many point to Oklahoma’s ranking among the lowest in education spending as part of the problem.
A 2021 EdWeek report ranks Oklahoma 49th in education — and ranks the state 47th in education spending.
A USA Facts report shows median school spending per student in America was $11,953 in 2019.
Only nine states spent less than $10,000 per pupil — including Oklahoma at $9,450.
We urge officials to appropriate more funding toward education so our state can provide students with the tools they need to pursue their goals.
Education is a pillar of society and helps us move forward in every metric.
Oklahoma made strides in recent years with more funds allocated toward teacher pay, but it’s still not enough as the state is ranked 34th in teacher compensation based on latest data from the National Education Association.
Our state should not privatize education and leave public schools to die. But increased spending in public education can help ensure the future of our state.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
