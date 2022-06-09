Anyone looking for something fun to do for free this weekend doesn't have to go far.
Saturday marks the second of three free concerts this summer in downtown McAlester as part of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
Flobots, the rap/rock band from Denver famous for "Handlebars," will headline the show as part of the group's nationwide tour.
The band is "an alternative hip hop band from Denver, Colo. who are on a mission to use their music as a tool to create community, conversation, and ignite the activist in all of us."
Stroke 9, an alternative rock band from California, and Josie Dunne, a Nashville-based pop music artist will open from an outdoor stage between Third Street and Fifth Street along Choctaw Avenue in downtown McAlester.
Dancing Rabbit began in 2021 with shows in May, June and July featuring headliners Charlie Parr, John Fullbright and Band of Heathens, along with supporting acts and a one-off fall show featuring Parker Millsap.
This year's Dancing Rabbit Music Festival opened with the May 7 show, headlined by acclaimed Oklahoma artist John Moreland, with John Calvin Abney, and concert openers Travis Linville and Joe Pug.
Like we've said since it started, the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is great fun for our community.
Anyone who says they didn't know about it must not have seen our front-page stories on each act in this summer's lineup as they were announced earlier this year.
Anyone who hasn't gone to a show yet can check out the experience in our more than 40 stories, columns, videos, photo galleries, TikToks and more on Dancing Rabbit online to get a good idea.
We’ve interview artists ahead of each concert since the festival started last year, taken pictures at each event, and enjoyed talking with festival-goers.
Tulsa-native and famed artist John Moreland headlined the May event with the final set after sunset with the stars overhead as he sang one of his best-known songs: "Meet me where I land, if I slip and fall too far, hang me in the Tulsa County stars."
Attendees Ryan and Jessica White said they just returned from a trip to Croatia and Turkey, but didn’t stay at their Tulsa home because they wanted to catch the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
Matthew Woods, another May show attendee, told us he went to the concert specifically to hear Moreland, but liked the whole show.
Dancing Rabbit brings the community together for a fun, free night of music and good memories.
Saturday will be no different — and make sure to check out the July 16 concert featuring the Quaker City Nighthawks, Shawn James and the Texas Gentlemen.
